NFL not allowing mandated local bubbles during postseason TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer Dec. 15, 2020
NFL teams won't be allowed to create local bubbles during the postseason by mandating that players stay in a hotel, except for the night before a game.
“Clubs may not require players and staff to stay at a hotel in their local area,” reads a league memo obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press. “This decision is based upon an analysis of the frequency of positive cases in the league compared to the risk of significant spread among players and staff gathered for an extensive period of time at one hotel.”
