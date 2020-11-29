https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NFL-Take-Aways-Give-Aways-15761140.php
NFL Take-Aways Give-Aways
WEEK 12
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Pittsburgh
|15
|6
|21
|5
|4
|9
|=
|+12
|Tennessee
|10
|5
|15
|4
|1
|5
|=
|+10
|Kansas City
|10
|5
|15
|2
|5
|7
|=
|+8
|Cleveland
|9
|8
|17
|7
|4
|11
|=
|+6
|Indianapolis
|12
|5
|17
|8
|3
|11
|=
|+6
|Miami
|9
|7
|16
|8
|3
|11
|=
|+5
|Baltimore
|5
|10
|15
|7
|5
|12
|=
|+3
|Buffalo
|7
|9
|16
|7
|6
|13
|=
|+3
|Las Vegas
|8
|3
|11
|3
|7
|10
|=
|+1
|New England
|11
|4
|15
|11
|3
|14
|=
|+1
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|4
|11
|9
|2
|11
|=
|0
|Houston
|3
|5
|8
|5
|5
|10
|=
|-2
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|4
|9
|6
|6
|12
|=
|-3
|Cincinnati
|9
|1
|10
|6
|8
|14
|=
|-4
|Jacksonville
|8
|2
|10
|11
|5
|16
|=
|-6
|Denver
|7
|3
|10
|17
|6
|23
|=
|-13
|AFC Totals
|135
|81
|216
|116
|73
|189
|=
|+27
___
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|New Orleans
|11
|4
|15
|3
|7
|10
|=
|+5
|Tampa Bay
|14
|5
|19
|9
|5
|14
|=
|+5
|Carolina
|5
|9
|14
|9
|3
|12
|=
|+2
|Seattle
|9
|6
|15
|10
|3
|13
|=
|+2
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|11
|7
|3
|10
|=
|+1
|Arizona
|8
|4
|12
|8
|4
|12
|=
|0
|Green Bay
|5
|4
|9
|4
|5
|9
|=
|0
|L.A. Rams
|10
|5
|15
|8
|7
|15
|=
|0
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|7
|15
|9
|6
|15
|=
|0
|Detroit
|7
|4
|11
|9
|4
|13
|=
|-2
|Chicago
|6
|5
|11
|11
|3
|14
|=
|-3
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|12
|11
|5
|16
|=
|-4
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|12
|11
|6
|17
|=
|-5
|Washington
|10
|3
|13
|9
|9
|18
|=
|-5
|Philadelphia
|3
|8
|11
|14
|6
|20
|=
|-9
|Dallas
|4
|5
|9
|10
|13
|23
|=
|-14
|NFC Totals
|123
|81
|204
|142
|89
|231
|=
|-27
