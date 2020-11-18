https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NFL-Redzone-15736268.php
NFL Redzone
WEEK 11
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Tennessee
|34
|186
|26
|76.5
|3
|29
|85.3
|Cleveland
|28
|154
|20
|71.4
|5
|25
|89.3
|Pittsburgh
|36
|186
|25
|69.4
|7
|32
|88.9
|Kansas City
|35
|187
|23
|65.7
|10
|33
|94.3
|Miami
|36
|190
|23
|63.9
|9
|32
|88.9
|Baltimore
|30
|148
|19
|63.3
|5
|24
|80.0
|Jacksonville
|30
|148
|19
|63.3
|7
|26
|86.7
|Buffalo
|40
|200
|25
|62.5
|9
|34
|85.0
|L.A. Chargers
|29
|146
|18
|62.1
|8
|26
|89.7
|Houston
|25
|126
|15
|60.0
|8
|23
|92.0
|Las Vegas
|34
|178
|20
|58.8
|13
|33
|97.1
|New England
|30
|140
|17
|56.7
|8
|25
|83.3
|Indianapolis
|34
|163
|19
|55.9
|10
|29
|85.3
|Cincinnati
|31
|152
|17
|54.8
|11
|28
|90.3
|Denver
|25
|110
|13
|52.0
|7
|20
|80.0
|N.Y. Jets
|18
|62
|5
|27.8
|9
|14
|77.8
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Denver
|35
|157
|18
|51.4
|14
|32
|91.4
|N.Y. Jets
|35
|154
|19
|54.3
|7
|26
|74.3
|L.A. Chargers
|30
|149
|17
|56.7
|11
|28
|93.3
|Pittsburgh
|24
|113
|14
|58.3
|5
|19
|79.2
|Jacksonville
|36
|178
|21
|58.3
|11
|32
|88.9
|Cleveland
|37
|188
|22
|59.5
|11
|33
|89.2
|Houston
|38
|186
|23
|60.5
|9
|32
|84.2
|New England
|28
|145
|17
|60.7
|9
|26
|92.9
|Buffalo
|40
|209
|25
|62.5
|11
|36
|90.0
|Las Vegas
|36
|187
|23
|63.9
|10
|33
|91.7
|Indianapolis
|25
|126
|16
|64.0
|4
|20
|80.0
|Miami
|28
|148
|20
|71.4
|3
|23
|82.1
|Cincinnati
|34
|193
|25
|73.5
|7
|32
|94.1
|Tennessee
|35
|195
|26
|74.3
|6
|32
|91.4
|Kansas City
|24
|132
|18
|75.0
|3
|21
|87.5
|Baltimore
|21
|120
|16
|76.2
|3
|19
|90.5
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Seattle
|32
|187
|26
|81.3
|2
|28
|87.5
|Minnesota
|29
|166
|22
|75.9
|4
|26
|89.7
|Green Bay
|34
|194
|25
|73.5
|6
|31
|91.2
|Arizona
|32
|181
|23
|71.9
|7
|30
|93.8
|Tampa Bay
|40
|226
|28
|70.0
|11
|39
|97.5
|San Francisco
|36
|185
|24
|66.7
|7
|31
|86.1
|Philadelphia
|26
|134
|17
|65.4
|5
|22
|84.6
|New Orleans
|40
|215
|26
|65.0
|11
|37
|92.5
|L.A. Rams
|35
|181
|22
|62.9
|10
|32
|91.4
|Carolina
|32
|170
|20
|62.5
|11
|31
|96.9
|Washington
|28
|132
|17
|60.7
|5
|22
|78.6
|Detroit
|36
|175
|21
|58.3
|9
|30
|83.3
|Atlanta
|34
|157
|18
|52.9
|12
|30
|88.2
|Dallas
|27
|116
|14
|51.9
|6
|20
|74.1
|Chicago
|27
|124
|13
|48.1
|11
|24
|88.9
|N.Y. Giants
|27
|120
|13
|48.1
|10
|23
|85.2
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Chicago
|34
|151
|15
|44.1
|16
|31
|91.2
|Arizona
|31
|138
|16
|51.6
|9
|25
|80.6
|Minnesota
|32
|148
|17
|53.1
|10
|27
|84.4
|N.Y. Giants
|37
|170
|20
|54.1
|12
|32
|86.5
|Washington
|25
|124
|14
|56.0
|9
|23
|92.0
|L.A. Rams
|26
|125
|15
|57.7
|7
|22
|84.6
|Carolina
|41
|211
|24
|58.5
|15
|39
|95.1
|San Francisco
|26
|139
|16
|61.5
|9
|25
|96.2
|Tampa Bay
|32
|166
|21
|65.6
|7
|28
|87.5
|Dallas
|33
|177
|22
|66.7
|8
|30
|90.9
|Seattle
|37
|190
|25
|67.6
|7
|32
|86.5
|Green Bay
|28
|158
|19
|67.9
|8
|27
|96.4
|Philadelphia
|29
|150
|20
|69.0
|4
|24
|82.8
|Detroit
|36
|193
|26
|72.2
|4
|30
|83.3
|New Orleans
|28
|158
|21
|75.0
|4
|25
|89.3
|Atlanta
|29
|161
|22
|75.9
|3
|25
|86.2
___
