WEEK 3

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Jacksonville 7 44 6 85.7 1 7 100.0
Tennessee 7 43 6 85.7 1 7 100.0
Cleveland 6 34 5 83.3 0 5 83.3
Houston 5 30 4 80.0 1 5 100.0
Las Vegas 8 48 6 75.0 2 8 100.0
Baltimore 9 48 6 66.7 2 8 88.9
New England 9 44 6 66.7 1 7 77.8
Pittsburgh 8 33 5 62.5 2 7 87.5
Kansas City 7 36 4 57.1 3 7 100.0
Miami 7 33 4 57.1 1 5 71.4
Buffalo 10 41 5 50.0 2 7 70.0
L.A. Chargers 6 30 3 50.0 3 6 100.0
Indianapolis 9 34 4 44.4 2 6 66.7
Denver 7 27 3 42.9 2 5 71.4
Cincinnati 5 20 2 40.0 2 4 80.0
N.Y. Jets 4 16 1 25.0 3 4 100.0

___

DEFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Pittsburgh 7 22 2 28.6 3 5 71.4
L.A. Chargers 3 9 1 33.3 1 2 66.7
Houston 8 40 4 50.0 4 8 100.0
N.Y. Jets 11 48 6 54.5 2 8 72.7
Buffalo 7 35 4 57.1 2 6 85.7
Denver 7 26 4 57.1 2 6 85.7
Cincinnati 8 41 5 62.5 2 7 87.5
Baltimore 3 16 2 66.7 1 3 100.0
Jacksonville 9 44 6 66.7 1 7 77.8
Cleveland 10 55 7 70.0 2 9 90.0
Las Vegas 7 40 5 71.4 2 7 100.0
Indianapolis 4 25 3 75.0 1 4 100.0
New England 4 22 3 75.0 0 3 75.0
Tennessee 8 44 6 75.0 1 7 87.5
Kansas City 6 37 5 83.3 1 6 100.0
Miami 6 35 5 83.3 0 5 83.3

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Seattle 6 42 6 100.0 0 6 100.0
Tampa Bay 6 37 5 83.3 1 6 100.0
Dallas 10 54 7 70.0 2 9 90.0
Minnesota 6 37 4 66.7 2 6 100.0
Arizona 8 44 5 62.5 3 8 100.0
Atlanta 8 38 5 62.5 2 7 87.5
L.A. Rams 10 50 6 60.0 3 9 90.0
New Orleans 10 51 6 60.0 3 9 90.0
Philadelphia 5 26 3 60.0 2 5 100.0
Carolina 7 33 4 57.1 2 6 85.7
Detroit 7 34 4 57.1 2 6 85.7
San Francisco 7 31 4 57.1 1 5 71.4
Washington 7 30 4 57.1 1 5 71.4
Green Bay 11 52 6 54.5 3 9 81.8
Chicago 6 30 3 50.0 3 6 100.0
N.Y. Giants 6 19 2 33.3 2 4 66.7

___

DEFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Arizona 7 19 2 28.6 2 4 57.1
Chicago 8 30 3 37.5 3 6 75.0
Dallas 9 39 4 44.4 4 8 88.9
San Francisco 4 20 2 50.0 2 4 100.0
Washington 8 40 4 50.0 4 8 100.0
Minnesota 10 44 5 50.0 3 8 80.0
Tampa Bay 10 44 5 50.0 3 8 80.0
Detroit 9 45 5 55.6 3 8 88.9
L.A. Rams 7 33 4 57.1 2 6 85.7
N.Y. Giants 6 33 4 66.7 2 6 100.0
Seattle 9 42 6 66.7 1 7 77.8
Carolina 7 41 5 71.4 2 7 100.0
Philadelphia 9 51 7 77.8 1 8 88.9
Green Bay 6 40 5 83.3 1 6 100.0
New Orleans 7 44 6 85.7 1 7 100.0
Atlanta 10 65 9 90.0 1 10 100.0

___