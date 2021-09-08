NFL QB youth movement features 13 starters 25 or younger JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer Sep. 8, 2021 Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 2:49 a.m.
1 of5 Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ron'Dell Carter (97) pressures as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up with teammates during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, Aug. 31, clearing the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England's quarterback, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
There's a quarterback youth movement that has hit the NFL.
With five QBs drafted in the first round for the second time in the past four seasons, the NFL has a staggering number of young quarterbacks led by the three projected rookie starters: Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, Zach Wilson for the Jets and Mac Jones in New England.