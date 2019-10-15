NFL: Preseason concussion rate increased by 44 percent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL says the number of concussions in exhibition games this year rose to 49 from 34 in 2018, an increase of 44 percent and a setback in efforts to reduce brain trauma.

Concussions in preseason practices fell to 30 from 45 in 2018, perhaps a reflection of the NFL's decision this year to eliminate drills that involve especially violent one-on-one contact. The total of 79 preseason concussions in practice and games was the same a year ago.

ACL injuries during the preseason declined to 16 from 28 in 2018. But the concussion rate in exhibition games was the highest since 2015.

More study regarding preseason concussions is planned to assess who is being injured and how. It is disproportionately rookie and first-year players, the league said.

