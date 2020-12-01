https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NFC-Team-by-Team-Results-15765713.php
NFC Team-by-Team Results
|Sep
|13
|W
|24-20
|at
|San Francisco
|0
|Sep
|20
|W
|30-15
|Washington
|0
|Sep
|27
|L
|23-26
|Detroit
|0
|Oct
|04
|L
|21-31
|at
|Carolina
|5,120
|Oct
|11
|W
|30-10
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|Oct
|19
|W
|38-10
|at
|Dallas
|25,174
|Oct
|25
|W
|37-34
|Seattle
|1,200-x
|Nov
|08
|L
|31-34
|Miami
|4,200
|Nov
|15
|W
|32-30
|Buffalo
|4,200
|Nov
|19
|L
|21-28
|at
|Seattle
|0
|Nov
|29
|L
|17-20
|at
|New England
|0
|Dec
|06
|L.A. Rams
|Dec
|13
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|Dec
|20
|Philadelphia
|Dec
|26
|San Francisco
|Jan
|03
|at
|L.A. Rams
___
|Sep
|13
|L
|25-38
|Seattle
|0
|Sep
|20
|L
|39-40
|at
|Dallas
|21,708
|Sep
|27
|L
|26-30
|Chicago
|0
|Oct
|05
|L
|16-30
|at
|Green Bay
|0
|Oct
|11
|L
|16-23
|Carolina
|6,656
|Oct
|18
|W
|40-23
|at
|Minnesota
|0-x
|Oct
|25
|L
|22-23
|Detroit
|7,796
|Oct
|29
|W
|25-17
|at
|Carolina
|5,240
|Nov
|08
|W
|34-27
|Denver
|7,665
|Nov
|22
|L
|9-24
|at
|New Orleans
|6,000
|Nov
|29
|W
|43-6
|Las Vegas
|9,124
|Dec
|06
|New Orleans
|Dec
|13
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|Dec
|20
|Tampa Bay
|Dec
|27
|at
|Kansas City
|Jan
|03
|at
|Tampa Bay
___
|Sep
|13
|L
|30-34
|Las Vegas
|0
|Sep
|20
|L
|17-31
|at
|Tampa Bay
|0
|Sep
|27
|W
|21-16
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|Oct
|04
|W
|31-21
|Arizona
|5,120
|Oct
|11
|W
|23-16
|at
|Atlanta
|6,656
|Oct
|18
|L
|16-23
|Chicago
|5,240
|Oct
|25
|L
|24-27
|at
|New Orleans
|3,000
|Oct
|29
|L
|17-25
|Atlanta
|5,240
|Nov
|08
|L
|31-33
|at
|Kansas City
|12,073
|Nov
|15
|L
|23-46
|Tampa Bay
|5,815
|Nov
|22
|W
|20-0
|Detroit
|5,546
|Nov
|29
|L
|27-28
|at
|Minnesota
|0
|Dec
|13
|Denver
|Dec
|19
|at
|Green Bay
|Dec
|27
|at
|Washington
|Jan
|03
|New Orleans
___
|Sep
|13
|W
|27-23
|at
|Detroit
|0
|Sep
|20
|W
|17-13
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|Sep
|27
|W
|30-26
|at
|Atlanta
|0
|Oct
|04
|L
|11-19
|Indianapolis
|0
|Oct
|08
|W
|20-19
|Tampa Bay
|0
|Oct
|18
|W
|23-16
|at
|Carolina
|5,240
|Oct
|26
|L
|10-24
|at
|L.A. Rams
|0
|Nov
|01
|L
|23-26
|New Orleans
|0-x
|Nov
|08
|L
|17-24
|at
|Tennessee
|13,871
|Nov
|16
|L
|13-19
|Minnesota
|0
|Nov
|29
|L
|25-41
|at
|Green Bay
|0
|Dec
|06
|Detroit
|Dec
|13
|Houston
|Dec
|20
|at
|Minnesota
|Dec
|27
|at
|Jacksonville
|Jan
|03
|Green Bay
___
|Sep
|13
|L
|17-20
|at
|L.A. Rams
|0
|Sep
|20
|W
|40-39
|Atlanta
|21,708
|Sep
|27
|L
|31-38
|at
|Seattle
|0
|Oct
|04
|L
|38-49
|Cleveland
|25,021
|Oct
|11
|W
|37-34
|N.Y. Giants
|25,147
|Oct
|19
|L
|10-38
|Arizona
|25,174
|Oct
|25
|L
|3-25
|at
|Washington
|0
|Nov
|01
|L
|9-23
|at
|Philadelphia
|0
|Nov
|08
|L
|19-24
|Pittsburgh
|31,700
|Nov
|22
|W
|31-28
|at
|Minnesota
|0
|Nov
|26
|L
|16-41
|Washington
|30,048
|Dec
|08
|at
|Baltimore
|Dec
|13
|at
|Cincinnati
|Dec
|20
|San Francisco
|Dec
|27
|Philadelphia
|Jan
|03
|at
|N.Y. Giants
___
|Sep
|13
|L
|23-27
|Chicago
|0
|Sep
|20
|L
|21-42
|at
|Green Bay
|0
|Sep
|27
|W
|26-23
|at
|Arizona
|0
|Oct
|04
|L
|29-35
|New Orleans
|0
|Oct
|18
|W
|34-16
|at
|Jacksonville
|14,513
|Oct
|25
|W
|23-22
|at
|Atlanta
|7,796
|Nov
|01
|L
|21-41
|Indianapolis
|0
|Nov
|08
|L
|20-34
|at
|Minnesota
|0
|Nov
|15
|W
|30-27
|Washington
|0
|Nov
|22
|L
|0-20
|at
|Carolina
|5,546
|Nov
|26
|L
|25-41
|Houston
|0
|Dec
|06
|at
|Chicago
|Dec
|13
|Green Bay
|Dec
|20
|at
|Tennessee
|Dec
|26
|Tampa Bay
|Jan
|03
|Minnesota
___
|Sep
|13
|W
|43-34
|at
|Minnesota
|0
|Sep
|20
|W
|42-21
|Detroit
|0
|Sep
|27
|W
|37-30
|at
|New Orleans
|748
|Oct
|05
|W
|30-16
|Atlanta
|0
|Oct
|18
|L
|10-38
|at
|Tampa Bay
|15,540
|Oct
|25
|W
|35-20
|at
|Houston
|12,618
|Nov
|01
|L
|22-28
|Minnesota
|0
|Nov
|05
|W
|34-17
|at
|San Francisco
|0
|Nov
|15
|W
|24-20
|Jacksonville
|0
|Nov
|22
|L
|31-34
|at
|Indianapolis
|12,495-x
|Nov
|29
|W
|41-25
|Chicago
|0
|Dec
|06
|Philadelphia
|Dec
|13
|at
|Detroit
|Dec
|19
|Carolina
|Dec
|27
|Tennessee
|Jan
|03
|at
|Chicago
___
|Sep
|13
|W
|20-17
|Dallas
|0
|Sep
|20
|W
|37-19
|at
|Philadelphia
|0
|Sep
|27
|L
|32-35
|at
|Buffalo
|0
|Oct
|04
|W
|17-9
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|Oct
|11
|W
|30-10
|at
|Washington
|0
|Oct
|18
|L
|16-24
|at
|San Francisco
|0
|Oct
|26
|W
|24-10
|Chicago
|0
|Nov
|01
|L
|17-28
|at
|Miami
|12,397
|Nov
|15
|W
|23-16
|Seattle
|0
|Nov
|23
|W
|27-24
|at
|Tampa Bay
|15,730
|Nov
|29
|L
|20-23
|San Francisco
|0
|Dec
|06
|at
|Arizona
|Dec
|10
|New England
|Dec
|20
|N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|27
|at
|Seattle
|Jan
|03
|Arizona
___
|Sep
|13
|L
|34-43
|Green Bay
|0
|Sep
|20
|L
|11-28
|at
|Indianapolis
|2,500
|Sep
|27
|L
|30-31
|Tennessee
|0
|Oct
|04
|W
|31-23
|at
|Houston
|12,102
|Oct
|11
|L
|26-27
|at
|Seattle
|0
|Oct
|18
|L
|23-40
|Atlanta
|0-x
|Nov
|01
|W
|28-22
|at
|Green Bay
|0
|Nov
|08
|W
|34-20
|Detroit
|0
|Nov
|16
|W
|19-13
|at
|Chicago
|0
|Nov
|22
|L
|28-31
|Dallas
|0
|Nov
|29
|W
|28-27
|Carolina
|0
|Dec
|06
|Jacksonville
|Dec
|13
|at
|Tampa Bay
|Dec
|20
|Chicago
|Dec
|25
|at
|New Orleans
|Jan
|03
|at
|Detroit
___
|Sep
|13
|W
|34-23
|Tampa Bay
|0
|Sep
|21
|L
|24-34
|at
|Las Vegas
|0
|Sep
|27
|L
|30-37
|Green Bay
|748
|Oct
|04
|W
|35-29
|at
|Detroit
|0
|Oct
|12
|W
|30-27
|L.A. Chargers
|749-x
|Oct
|25
|W
|27-24
|Carolina
|3,000
|Nov
|01
|W
|26-23
|at
|Chicago
|0-x
|Nov
|08
|W
|38-3
|at
|Tampa Bay
|15,740
|Nov
|15
|W
|27-13
|San Francisco
|5,979
|Nov
|22
|W
|24-9
|Atlanta
|6,000
|Nov
|29
|W
|31-3
|at
|Denver
|0
|Dec
|06
|at
|Atlanta
|Dec
|13
|at
|Philadelphia
|Dec
|20
|Kansas City
|Dec
|25
|Minnesota
|Jan
|03
|at
|Carolina
___
|Sep
|14
|L
|16-26
|Pittsburgh
|0
|Sep
|20
|L
|13-17
|at
|Chicago
|0
|Sep
|27
|L
|9-36
|San Francisco
|0
|Oct
|04
|L
|9-17
|at
|L.A. Rams
|0
|Oct
|11
|L
|34-37
|at
|Dallas
|25,147
|Oct
|18
|W
|20-19
|Washington
|0
|Oct
|22
|L
|21-22
|at
|Philadelphia
|0
|Nov
|02
|L
|23-25
|Tampa Bay
|0
|Nov
|08
|W
|23-20
|at
|Washington
|3,000
|Nov
|15
|W
|27-17
|Philadelphia
|0
|Nov
|29
|W
|19-17
|at
|Cincinnati
|10,208
|Dec
|06
|at
|Seattle
|Dec
|13
|Arizona
|Dec
|20
|Cleveland
|Dec
|27
|at
|Baltimore
|Jan
|03
|Dallas
___
|Sep
|13
|L
|17-27
|at
|Washington
|0
|Sep
|20
|L
|19-37
|L.A. Rams
|0
|Sep
|27
|T
|23-23
|Cincinnati
|0-x
|Oct
|04
|W
|25-20
|at
|San Francisco
|0
|Oct
|11
|L
|29-38
|at
|Pittsburgh
|4,708
|Oct
|18
|L
|28-30
|Baltimore
|0
|Oct
|22
|W
|22-21
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|Nov
|01
|W
|23-9
|Dallas
|0
|Nov
|15
|L
|17-27
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|Nov
|22
|L
|17-22
|at
|Cleveland
|11,133
|Nov
|30
|L
|17-23
|Seattle
|0
|Dec
|06
|at
|Green Bay
|Dec
|13
|New Orleans
|Dec
|20
|at
|Arizona
|Dec
|27
|at
|Dallas
|Jan
|03
|Washington
___
|Sep
|13
|L
|20-24
|Arizona
|0
|Sep
|20
|W
|31-13
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|Sep
|27
|W
|36-9
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|Oct
|04
|L
|20-25
|Philadelphia
|0
|Oct
|11
|L
|17-43
|Miami
|0
|Oct
|18
|W
|24-16
|L.A. Rams
|0
|Oct
|25
|W
|33-6
|at
|New England
|0
|Nov
|01
|L
|27-37
|at
|Seattle
|0
|Nov
|05
|L
|17-34
|Green Bay
|0
|Nov
|15
|L
|13-27
|at
|New Orleans
|5,979
|Nov
|29
|W
|23-20
|at
|L.A. Rams
|0
|Dec
|07
|Buffalo
|Dec
|13
|Washington
|Dec
|20
|at
|Dallas
|Dec
|26
|at
|Arizona
|Jan
|03
|Seattle
___
|Sep
|13
|W
|38-25
|at
|Atlanta
|0
|Sep
|20
|W
|35-30
|New England
|0
|Sep
|27
|W
|38-31
|Dallas
|0
|Oct
|04
|W
|31-23
|at
|Miami
|12,369
|Oct
|11
|W
|27-26
|Minnesota
|0
|Oct
|25
|L
|34-37
|at
|Arizona
|1,200-x
|Nov
|01
|W
|37-27
|San Francisco
|0
|Nov
|08
|L
|34-44
|at
|Buffalo
|0
|Nov
|15
|L
|16-23
|at
|L.A. Rams
|0
|Nov
|19
|W
|28-21
|Arizona
|0
|Nov
|30
|W
|23-17
|at
|Philadelphia
|0
|Dec
|06
|N.Y. Giants
|Dec
|13
|N.Y. Jets
|Dec
|20
|at
|Washington
|Dec
|27
|L.A. Rams
|Jan
|03
|at
|San Francisco
___
|Sep
|13
|L
|23-34
|at
|New Orleans
|0
|Sep
|20
|W
|31-17
|Carolina
|0
|Sep
|27
|W
|28-10
|at
|Denver
|5,226
|Oct
|04
|W
|38-31
|L.A. Chargers
|6,383
|Oct
|08
|L
|19-20
|at
|Chicago
|0
|Oct
|18
|W
|38-10
|Green Bay
|15,540
|Oct
|25
|W
|45-20
|at
|Las Vegas
|0
|Nov
|02
|W
|25-23
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|Nov
|08
|L
|3-38
|New Orleans
|15,740
|Nov
|15
|W
|46-23
|at
|Carolina
|5,815
|Nov
|23
|L
|24-27
|L.A. Rams
|15,730
|Nov
|29
|L
|24-27
|Kansas City
|15,950
|Dec
|13
|Minnesota
|Dec
|20
|at
|Atlanta
|Dec
|26
|at
|Detroit
|Jan
|03
|Atlanta
___
|Sep
|13
|W
|27-17
|Philadelphia
|0
|Sep
|20
|L
|15-30
|at
|Arizona
|0
|Sep
|27
|L
|20-34
|at
|Cleveland
|6,000
|Oct
|04
|L
|17-31
|Baltimore
|0
|Oct
|11
|L
|10-30
|L.A. Rams
|0
|Oct
|18
|L
|19-20
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|Oct
|25
|W
|25-3
|Dallas
|0
|Nov
|08
|L
|20-23
|N.Y. Giants
|3,000
|Nov
|15
|L
|27-30
|at
|Detroit
|0
|Nov
|22
|W
|20-9
|Cincinnati
|0
|Nov
|26
|W
|41-16
|at
|Dallas
|30,048
|Dec
|07
|at
|Pittsburgh
|Dec
|13
|at
|San Francisco
|Dec
|20
|Seattle
|Dec
|27
|Carolina
|Jan
|03
|at
|Philadelphia
___
