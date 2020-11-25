FG FT Reb
MCNEESE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Feazell 24 1-7 4-6 2-11 3 4 6
Rosario 23 5-7 0-2 2-2 0 1 10
Kuxhausen 33 4-10 0-1 0-1 0 5 11
Lawson 31 2-6 1-3 1-3 1 3 6
Warren 21 1-4 0-0 0-2 2 3 3
Langston 30 4-9 0-0 1-2 3 3 10
Harrell 17 3-6 1-2 2-5 0 1 7
Orlina 11 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Scott 8 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 3 0
Hutchinson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Palmquist 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-53 6-14 8-28 10 26 55

Percentages: FG .396, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Kuxhausen 3-7, Langston 2-5, Warren 1-2, Lawson 1-3, Scott 0-1, Feazell 0-2, Harrell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Feazell 2, Harrell, Rosario).

Turnovers: 24 (Warren 7, Feazell 5, Lawson 3, Rosario 3, Harrell 2, Hutchinson, Kuxhausen, Langston, Palmquist).

Steals: 3 (Warren 2, Langston).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NEBRASKA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mayen 24 5-11 0-0 3-6 1 2 13
Allen 24 6-10 1-3 1-5 2 2 14
Banton 22 4-6 6-8 2-6 6 2 14
McGowens 19 5-9 2-3 1-3 3 3 14
Thorbjarnarson 26 3-9 0-0 1-2 1 0 8
Ouedraogo 24 3-11 3-5 2-6 0 2 9
Webster 24 5-7 4-4 0-2 2 0 15
Stevenson 22 4-4 4-6 3-6 2 3 12
Wood 9 0-2 0-0 0-2 2 0 0
Piatkowski 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Porter 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 36-70 20-29 13-39 19 15 102

Percentages: FG .514, FT .690.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Mayen 3-7, McGowens 2-2, Thorbjarnarson 2-5, Piatkowski 1-1, Allen 1-2, Webster 1-3, Banton 0-1, Wood 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Banton 4).

Turnovers: 9 (Allen 2, Banton 2, McGowens 2, Mayen, Ouedraogo, Thorbjarnarson).

Steals: 14 (Allen 3, Banton 3, McGowens 3, Stevenson 2, Ouedraogo, Thorbjarnarson, Webster).

Technical Fouls: None.

McNeese St. 28 27 55
Nebraska 50 52 102

.