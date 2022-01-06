NCAA addresses COVID-19 guidelines, basketball scheduling

The NCAA updated its recommended pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow the latest federal guidelines on Thursday and also issued a statement to address the scheduling chaos that has hit college basketball for a second consecutive season.
Anyone will be considered fully vaccinated within two months of receiving a Johnson & Johnson single dose, within five months of completing both Pfizer doses or within six months of completing the Moderna doses. Under the guidelines released Thursday, anyone beyond those timeframes will have needed to receive a booster to be considered fully vaccinated.