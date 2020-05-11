NCAA leading scorer Dugan agrees to join Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NCAA leading scorer Jack Dugan agreed Monday to turn pro and join the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dugan was a fifth-round pick of the Golden Knights during their first draft in 2017. Because of his age, his NHL entry-level contract beginning next season would be for two years.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward from Pittsburgh had 10 goals and 42 assists for 52 points during his sophomore season at Providence College. Dugan was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the nation’s top college player.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to play a key role in the development of Jack Dugan as both a hockey player and as a young man within our organization,” Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “Jack took significant steps in his growth over the past two seasons as one of the best all-around players in college hockey and has proven that he is ready for the next challenge in his young career.”

Dugan, 21, led the NCAA this season with 1.53 points a game, 1.24 assists a game, 22 power-play points and 30 even-strength points.

"Thankful for these past two years at Providence," Dugan tweeted. “I couldn’t be more grateful for this next opportunity and excited to get going with Vegas whenever that may be.”

