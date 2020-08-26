NC State at VTech postponed after COVID-19 cases

North Carolina State’s season-opener at Virginia Tech was postponed Wednesday from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 because of a cluster of COVID-19 cases among Wolfpack athletes.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and the two schools announced the delay two days after N.C. State paused athletic activities. The school didn’t specify which programs were impacted by the cluster of 27 positive cases at the time and noted that not all those cases involved athletes.

Both teams are now scheduled to open the season with instate ACC matchups Sept. 19. N.C. State will host Wake Forest, while Virginia Tech will host Virginia.