NC A&T 81, Hofstra 79

Filmore 3-5 0-0 6, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Watson 3-7 0-0 6, Horton 8-13 0-0 21, Woods 5-14 0-2 12, D.Powell 7-9 3-4 18, Elliott 5-8 1-2 12, Duke 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 34-61 4-8 81.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title