GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bhayshul Tuten ran for a career-high 258 yards and two touchdowns and Wesley Graves scored on a 6-yard run in the middle of the fourth quarter as North Carolina A&T rallied to defeat Campbell 45-38 on Saturday.

The Aggies (5-3, 3-0 Big South Conference) trailed 28-10 after a wild first quarter but scored on three big plays early in the third quarter.