NBA unveils reimagined app, with far more offerings for fans

The NBA unveiled a reimagined app on Tuesday, with the league saying it will help bring fans closer to the game by offering better streaming options and access to more highlights as close to real-time as possible.
The app is more than two years in the making, with plans for the project starting in earnest about a month before the NBA’s pandemic shutdown in March 2020. It uses artificial intelligence to give fans the sort of content they would want, whether watching a game from inside an NBA arena or anywhere else.