FG FT Reb
NAVY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nelson 27 3-9 1-2 2-9 1 1 7
Njoku 24 2-3 1-2 4-5 0 0 5
Carter 32 4-11 0-0 0-4 0 1 10
C.Davis 31 8-14 10-10 1-3 0 2 26
Summers 19 3-5 2-2 1-2 0 1 8
Dorsey 20 2-5 0-0 0-4 0 0 6
Deaver 14 2-3 3-3 0-0 2 4 7
Inge 14 0-1 0-1 0-1 2 3 0
L.Loehr 13 1-2 2-2 0-2 1 1 4
Yoder 4 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Roach 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-53 19-22 8-32 6 13 73

Percentages: FG .472, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Dorsey 2-4, Carter 2-5, L.Loehr 0-1, Summers 0-1, C.Davis 0-2, Nelson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Deaver).

Turnovers: 6 (Deaver 3, C.Davis 2, Nelson).

Steals: 6 (C.Davis 3, Dorsey, Inge, Nelson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MOUNT ST. MARY'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
M.Jefferson 20 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 3 2
Offurum 21 3-5 0-0 1-3 1 5 7
Opoku 37 4-11 1-3 2-8 2 2 10
Chong Qui 37 8-19 0-0 0-4 4 3 18
Gibbs 36 4-14 4-5 1-5 2 0 16
Leffew 21 4-4 1-2 0-1 1 5 12
Barton 11 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Reaves 9 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
J.Jefferson 8 1-1 0-0 1-3 0 2 2
Totals 200 25-56 6-10 8-30 10 22 67

Percentages: FG .446, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Gibbs 4-9, Leffew 3-3, Chong Qui 2-7, Offurum 1-3, Opoku 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Leffew, M.Jefferson, Offurum, Opoku).

Turnovers: 13 (Chong Qui 3, Leffew 3, Offurum 3, Barton, M.Jefferson, Opoku, Reaves).

Steals: 5 (Chong Qui 2, Gibbs 2, Leffew).

Technical Fouls: None.

Navy 32 41 73
Mount St. Mary's 31 36 67

.