NASCAR holds 2nd driver safety meeting, vows more

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR held a second consecutive meeting with its Cup drivers to discuss their safety concerns with the new Next Gen car and promised to continue the sessions for the remaining month of the season.
Saturday's meeting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway lasted 75 minutes, the same length as last week's contentious session at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR had a lengthy slide presentation for the drivers since the one at Charlotte was halted when the meeting deteriorated into an emotional confrontation between drivers and NASCAR leadership.