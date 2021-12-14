NASCAR champion Larson among many conflicted by F1 finish JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Dec. 14, 2021
1 of9 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson talks to IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Yas Marina Circuit before the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Larson attended his first ever F1 race and O’Ward drove him around the track in a McLaren. The visit was part of his weeklong visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi during a vacation following his Cup championship win. Jenna Fryer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson gets a close look of a Formula One car and a tour of the Haas garage on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Yas Marina Circuit before the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Larson attended his first ever F1 race as part of his weeklong visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi during a vacation following his Cup championship win. Jenna Fryer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, left, talks to Formula One driver Sergio Perez on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Yas Marina Circuit before the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Larson attended his first ever F1 race as part of his weeklong visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi during a vacation following his Cup championship win. Jenna Fryer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson talks to Gunther Steiner, head of Haas F1, on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Yas Marina Circuit before the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Larson attended his first ever F1 race as part of his weeklong visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi during a vacation following his Cup championship win. Jenna Fryer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and his wife, Katelyn, look out over Dubai from the Burj Khalifa skyscraper on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Larson attended his first ever F1 race as part of his weeklong visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi during a vacation following his Cup championship win. Jenna Fryer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, left, talks to Formula One driver Fernando Alonso on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Yas Marina Circuit before the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Larson attended his first ever F1 race as part of his weeklong visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi during a vacation following his Cup championship win. Jenna Fryer/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson's first Formula One race was the season finale and he is as conflicted as anyone over the controversial ending of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap Sunday to win the title but the turmoil has continued: A late crash wiped out a nearly 12-second Hamilton lead, Verstappen pitted under yellow for fresh tires and the race was restarted with one lap remaining. He passed Hamilton in the fifth turn of a NASCAR-style shootout.