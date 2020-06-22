https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Laps-Led-Leaders-15357565.php
NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Leaders
Through June 21
1. Noah Gragson, 336.
2. Justin Allgaier, 308.
3. Austin Cindric, 238.
4. Chase Briscoe, 221.
5. Kyle Busch, 217.
6. Ross Chastain, 138.
7. Harrison Burton, 135.
8. Brandon Jones, 103.
9. Ryan Sieg, 41.
10. AJ Allmendinger, 37.
11. Jeb Burton, 34.
12. Justin Haley, 28.
13. Michael Annett, 24.
13. Myatt Snider, 24.
15. Alex Labbe, 19.
16. Daniel Hemric, 10.
17. Brad Keselowski, 7.
18. Anthony Alfredo, 5.
19. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 4.
19. Joe Graf Jr, 4.
19. Riley Herbst, 4.
22. Ray Black Jr, 2.
23. Brandon Brown, 1.
23. Jeremy Clements, 1.
23. Timmy Hill, 1.
23. Josh Williams, 1.
