NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through May 23 NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Austin Cindric 1 15.5 184 2. Justin Allgaier 5 9.6 114 3. Josh Berry 15 8.6 98 4. Daniel Hemric 4 8.1 96 5. AJ Allmendinger 3 6.7 79 6. Noah Gragson 9 6.3 75 7. Justin Haley 7 6.2 64 8. Harrison Burton 2 4.4 52 9. Ty Gibbs 17 8.2 50 10. Brandon Jones 12 4.0 47