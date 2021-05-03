Skip to main content
NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through May 2

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Austin Cindric 1 14.1 130
2. Daniel Hemric 2 8.4 78
3. Justin Allgaier 9 7.8 72
4. AJ Allmendinger 6 7.4 68
5. Justin Haley 5 6.7 62
6. Noah Gragson 10 6.4 59
7. Josh Berry 20 5.9 52
8. Martin Truex Jr 59 33.3 42
9. Brandon Jones 11 4.4 41
10. Harrison Burton 3 4.3 40
