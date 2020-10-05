https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-15622428.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Through Oct. 4
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|26
|6.584
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|26
|7.207
|3.
|Noah Gragson
|26
|7.483
|4.
|Ross Chastain
|26
|7.493
|5.
|Justin Allgaier
|26
|8.686
|6.
|Harrison Burton
|26
|8.700
|7.
|Justin Haley
|26
|8.815
|8.
|Brandon Jones
|26
|11.310
|9.
|Michael Annett
|26
|11.662
|10.
|Riley Herbst
|26
|13.162
