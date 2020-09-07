https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-15548182.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Through Sept. 6
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|21
|6.503
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|21
|7.608
|3.
|Noah Gragson
|21
|7.712
|4.
|Ross Chastain
|21
|7.804
|5.
|Harrison Burton
|21
|8.607
|6.
|Justin Haley
|21
|8.918
|7.
|Justin Allgaier
|21
|9.252
|8.
|Michael Annett
|21
|11.506
|9.
|Brandon Jones
|21
|11.715
|10.
|Riley Herbst
|21
|13.009
