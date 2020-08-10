https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-15472754.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Through Aug. 9
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|17
|7.012
|2.
|Noah Gragson
|17
|7.225
|3.
|Chase Briscoe
|17
|7.738
|4.
|Justin Allgaier
|17
|8.437
|5.
|Harrison Burton
|17
|8.864
|6.
|Ross Chastain
|17
|8.867
|7.
|Justin Haley
|17
|8.944
|8.
|Michael Annett
|17
|11.915
|9.
|Brandon Jones
|17
|12.316
|10.
|Riley Herbst
|17
|13.631
