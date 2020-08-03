https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Miles-Led-Leaders-15454978.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Miles Led Leaders
Through Aug. 2
1. Kyle Busch, 487.48.
2. Austin Hill, 291.44.
3. Zane Smith, 203.70.
4. Christian Eckes, 195.22.
5. Sheldon Creed, 162.00.
6. Grant Enfinger, 113.28.
7. Brett Moffitt, 100.50.
8. Chase Elliott, 99.64.
9. Ben Rhodes, 62.00.
10. Riley Herbst, 52.50.
11. Matt Crafton, 51.00.
12. Ross Chastain, 42.18.
13. Stewart Friesen, 37.00.
14. Brandon Jones, 27.50.
15. Todd Gilliland, 22.50.
16. Johnny Sauter, 15.00.
17. Parker Kligerman, 10.50.
18. Tanner Gray, 4.50.
19. Raphael Lessard, 3.00.
20. Tyler Ankrum, 2.50.
21. Jordan Anderson, 1.50.
22. Angela Ruch, 1.50.
