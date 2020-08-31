https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-in-Top-15-15527788.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Laps in Top 15
Through Aug. 30
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Austin Hill
|91.9
|1541
|2.
|Todd Gilliland
|87.7
|1471
|3.
|Ben Rhodes
|87.0
|1459
|4.
|Brett Moffitt
|83.8
|1406
|5.
|Christian Eckes
|82.3
|1381
|6.
|Matt Crafton
|78.8
|1321
|7.
|Zane Smith
|76.8
|1288
|8.
|Grant Enfinger
|76.3
|1279
|9.
|Derek Kraus
|74.4
|1248
|10.
|Raphael Lessard
|73.9
|1240
