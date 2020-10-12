Recommended Video:

Through Oct. 11

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Kyle Busch 75 38.90 216
2. Brett Moffitt 2 10.30 202
3. Sheldon Creed 1 8.40 165
4. Zane Smith 7 7.00 137
5. Austin Hill 4 5.90 115
6. Ben Rhodes 6 5.80 113
7. Grant Enfinger 3 5.20 102
8. Matt Crafton 5 4.90 95
9. Christian Eckes 9 4.50 89
10. Todd Gilliland 10 3.30 65