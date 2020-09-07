https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Average-Running-15548196.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Average Running Position
Through Sept. 6
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Austin Hill
|14
|6.742
|2.
|Todd Gilliland
|14
|9.099
|3.
|Christian Eckes
|14
|9.127
|4.
|Ben Rhodes
|14
|9.227
|5.
|Sheldon Creed
|14
|9.395
|6.
|Brett Moffitt
|14
|9.645
|7.
|Zane Smith
|14
|10.414
|8.
|Grant Enfinger
|14
|11.007
|9.
|Matt Crafton
|14
|12.362
|10.
|Derek Kraus
|14
|12.817
