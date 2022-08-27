NASCAR Cup race at Daytona rained out, moved to Sunday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Track workers attempt to clear some of the water off of the infield grass as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. David Graham/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Crew members prepare Michael McDowell's car in the garages before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Joey Logano talks to spectators outside his hauler as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A child runs through a puddle in the infield area as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Spectators watch crew members prepare their vehicles in the garage area as rain falls before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A thunderstorm warning is displayed on an infield monitor as spectators stream into the track before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for Sunday.
The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 10 a.m. EDT. It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40% chance in the morning, increasing to 70% in the afternoon.