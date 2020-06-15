https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Laps-Led-Leaders-15341238.php
NASCAR Cup Series Laps Led Leaders
Through June 14
1. Kevin Harvick, 542.
2. Joey Logano, 480.
3. Chase Elliott, 422.
4. Alex Bowman, 369.
5. Denny Hamlin, 359.
6. Brad Keselowski, 352.
7. Martin Truex Jr, 315.
8. Ryan Blaney, 245.
9. Clint Bowyer, 139.
10. Kyle Busch, 123.
11. Jimmie Johnson, 98.
12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 61.
13. Kurt Busch, 55.
14. Erik Jones, 27.
15. Aric Almirola, 25.
16. Matt DiBenedetto, 20.
16. Ryan Newman, 20.
18. William Byron, 15.
19. Ty Dillon, 8.
20. Corey Lajoie, 6.
21. Tyler Reddick, 3.
21. Bubba Wallace, 3.
23. Kyle Larson, 2.
23. Michael McDowell, 2.
25. Chris Buescher, 1.
25. Austin Dillon, 1.
25. John H. Nemechek, 1.
25. Brennan Poole, 1.
25. Ryan Preece, 1.
25. Daniel Suarez, 1.
