NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through June 20 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Kyle Larson 2 18.7 693 2. Martin Truex Jr 7 8.8 326 3. Denny Hamlin 1 8.0 296 4. William Byron 3 5.8 213 5. Chase Elliott 4 5.4 199 6. Brad Keselowski 10 4.3 159 7. Alex Bowman 12 4.1 152 8. Kyle Busch 6 4.0 148 9. Ryan Blaney 9 3.6 132 10. Joey Logano 5 3.1 113