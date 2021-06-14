NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through June 13 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Kyle Larson 2 16.2 560 2. Martin Truex Jr 6 9.3 323 3. Denny Hamlin 1 8.5 296 4. William Byron 4 6.1 213 5. Chase Elliott 3 5.6 195 6. Brad Keselowski 10 4.6 159 7. Alex Bowman 11 4.4 152 8. Kyle Busch 7 3.9 134 9. Ryan Blaney 8 3.7 129 10. Joey Logano 5 3.3 113 More for youSportsUConn Report podcast: Ricky Moore proud of his Husky...By David BorgesSportsRidgefield swimmer Kieran Smith qualifies for Olympics in...By Sean Barker