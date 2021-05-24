NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through May 23 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Kyle Larson 3 15.3 462 2. Martin Truex Jr 6 10.4 315 3. Denny Hamlin 1 9.7 292 4. William Byron 2 5.2 157 5. Chase Elliott 5 5.0 152 6. Brad Keselowski 9 5.0 151 7. Alex Bowman 12 4.8 144 8. Ryan Blaney 7 3.9 118 9. Joey Logano 4 3.6 108 10. Kurt Busch 18 3.4 103 More for youSportsUConn's Aaliyah Edwards, an Olympic hopeful, to remain...By Mike AnthonySportsSun's Curt Miller releases apology statement following...By Maggie Vanoni