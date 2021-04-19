NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through April 18 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Kyle Larson 6 13.0 262 2. Denny Hamlin 1 12.0 241 3. Martin Truex Jr 2 11.8 237 4. William Byron 4 5.3 106 5. Brad Keselowski 9 4.9 99 6. Joey Logano 3 4.5 91 7. Ryan Blaney 5 4.5 91 8. Chase Elliott 7 4.0 80 9. Kurt Busch 11 3.9 78 10. Alex Bowman 13 3.8 77 More for youSportsFrom masks to seating pods, what you should know about...SportsUConn rowing plans protest while waiting for university...By Maggie Vanoni