NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through April 18

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Kyle Larson 6 13.0 262
2. Denny Hamlin 1 12.0 241
3. Martin Truex Jr 2 11.8 237
4. William Byron 4 5.3 106
5. Brad Keselowski 9 4.9 99
6. Joey Logano 3 4.5 91
7. Ryan Blaney 5 4.5 91
8. Chase Elliott 7 4.0 80
9. Kurt Busch 11 3.9 78
10. Alex Bowman 13 3.8 77
