Through Oct. 25

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Kevin Harvick 1 11.2 835
2. Chase Elliott 4 8.3 613
3. Martin Truex Jr 7 7.6 561
4. Denny Hamlin 2 7.4 548
5. Ryan Blaney 11 6.8 506
6. Brad Keselowski 3 6.0 448
7. Alex Bowman 6 5.2 389
8. Kyle Busch 9 5.0 369
9. Joey Logano 5 4.5 333
10. Aric Almirola 13 3.6 268