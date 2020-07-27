https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Fastest-Laps-15437236.php
NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps
Recommended Video:
Through July 26
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kevin Harvick
|1
|9.1
|397
|2.
|Ryan Blaney
|3
|8.5
|371
|3.
|Chase Elliott
|5
|8.4
|367
|4.
|Martin Truex Jr
|7
|8.2
|357
|5.
|Alex Bowman
|11
|6.2
|271
|6.
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|6.0
|260
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|4
|5.8
|254
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|9
|5.0
|218
|9.
|Joey Logano
|6
|4.7
|207
|10.
|Aric Almirola
|8
|4.2
|185
View Comments