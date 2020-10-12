https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Average-Running-Position-15639979.php
NASCAR Cup Series Average Running Position
Through Oct. 11
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Kevin Harvick
|31
|8.662
|2.
|Joey Logano
|31
|9.361
|3.
|Chase Elliott
|31
|9.804
|4.
|Brad Keselowski
|31
|10.275
|5.
|Denny Hamlin
|31
|11.208
|6.
|Martin Truex Jr
|31
|11.534
|7.
|Ryan Blaney
|31
|12.198
|8.
|Alex Bowman
|31
|12.242
|9.
|Kyle Busch
|31
|12.281
|10.
|Kurt Busch
|31
|13.416
