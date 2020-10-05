https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Average-Running-Position-15622446.php
NASCAR Cup Series Average Running Position
Through Oct. 4
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Kevin Harvick
|30
|8.433
|2.
|Joey Logano
|30
|9.419
|3.
|Chase Elliott
|30
|9.873
|4.
|Brad Keselowski
|30
|10.301
|5.
|Denny Hamlin
|30
|10.948
|6.
|Martin Truex Jr
|30
|11.568
|7.
|Ryan Blaney
|30
|12.190
|8.
|Alex Bowman
|30
|12.271
|9.
|Kyle Busch
|30
|12.311
|10.
|Kurt Busch
|30
|13.567
