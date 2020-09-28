https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Average-Running-Position-15603453.php
NASCAR Cup Series Average Running Position
Through Sept. 27
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Kevin Harvick
|29
|8.137
|2.
|Joey Logano
|29
|9.421
|3.
|Chase Elliott
|29
|9.932
|4.
|Brad Keselowski
|29
|10.374
|5.
|Denny Hamlin
|29
|10.633
|6.
|Martin Truex Jr
|29
|11.535
|7.
|Alex Bowman
|29
|12.072
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|29
|12.086
|9.
|Ryan Blaney
|29
|12.095
|10.
|Aric Almirola
|29
|13.130
