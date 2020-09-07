https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Average-Running-Position-15548195.php
NASCAR Cup Series Average Running Position
Recommended Video:
Through Sept. 6
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Kevin Harvick
|26
|8.317
|2.
|Joey Logano
|26
|9.404
|3.
|Brad Keselowski
|26
|10.224
|4.
|Chase Elliott
|26
|10.491
|5.
|Denny Hamlin
|26
|10.576
|6.
|Martin Truex Jr
|26
|11.584
|7.
|Ryan Blaney
|26
|11.907
|8.
|Alex Bowman
|26
|12.445
|9.
|Kyle Busch
|26
|12.591
|10.
|Aric Almirola
|26
|13.328
View Comments