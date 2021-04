Blue jays first. Marcus Semien pops out to shallow infield to Kyle Higashioka. Bo Bichette singles to shallow right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow right field. Bo Bichette to third. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu. Bo Bichette scores. Cavan Biggio strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 1, Yankees 0.

Yankees fifth. Clint Frazier called out on strikes. Rougned Odor singles to right field. Kyle Higashioka homers to center field. Rougned Odor scores. Mike Tauchman singles to center field. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shallow infield. Mike Tauchman out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Blue jays 1.

Yankees eighth. Kyle Higashioka homers to center field. Mike Tauchman called out on strikes. DJ LeMahieu called out on strikes. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to third base, Cavan Biggio to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Blue jays 1.