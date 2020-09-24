N.Y. Yankees-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. Cavan Biggio walks. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez singles to center field. Cavan Biggio to second. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow center field. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Cavan Biggio scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Gio Urshela to Luke Voit.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Yankees 0.

Yankees second. Luke Voit walks. Gleyber Torres lines out to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Aaron Hicks walks. Luke Voit to second. Gio Urshela singles. Aaron Hicks to second. Luke Voit to third. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging. Clint Frazier flies out to left center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 2, Yankees 1.

Blue jays third. Bo Bichette walks. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette caught stealing second. Randal Grichuk reaches on error. Fielding error by Gleyber Torres. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubles. Randal Grichuk scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to shallow infield. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Travis Shaw strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Blue jays 3, Yankees 1.

Blue jays fourth. Joe Panik grounds out to shallow infield, Luke Voit to Masahiro Tanaka. Danny Jansen homers to left field. Cavan Biggio singles to second base. Bo Bichette walks. Teoscar Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Bo Bichette out at second. Cavan Biggio to third. Randal Grichuk singles to left field. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Cavan Biggio scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to third base, Gio Urshela to Luke Voit.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Blue jays 5, Yankees 1.

Blue jays sixth. Bo Bichette singles to shallow infield. Teoscar Hernandez reaches on catcher interference. Bo Bichette to second. Interference error by Gary Sanchez. Randal Grichuk walks. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Bo Bichette to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Randal Grichuk to second. Teoscar Hernandez out at third. Bo Bichette scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Randal Grichuk scores. Travis Shaw singles. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Joe Panik walks. Travis Shaw to second. Danny Jansen hit by pitch. Joe Panik to second. Travis Shaw to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Cavan Biggio doubles to left field. Danny Jansen to third. Joe Panik scores. Travis Shaw scores. Bo Bichette doubles to deep center field. Cavan Biggio scores. Danny Jansen scores. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to center field to Aaron Hicks. Randal Grichuk flies out to deep right center field to Aaron Judge.

8 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Blue jays 13, Yankees 1.

Blue jays eighth. Joe Panik grounds out to shallow infield, Gleyber Torres to Luke Voit. Danny Jansen homers to center field. Cavan Biggio flies out to left field to Clint Frazier. Bo Bichette pops out to shallow infield to Luke Voit.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 14, Yankees 1.