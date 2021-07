Rays fourth. Wander Franco singles to shallow infield. Austin Meadows pops out to shallow right field to Rougned Odor. Yandy Diaz strikes out on a foul tip. Brandon Lowe doubles to deep right field, advances to 3rd. Wander Franco scores. Randy Arozarena hit by pitch. Joey Wendle lines out to deep left field to Brett Gardner.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 1, Yankees 0.

Yankees fifth. Gio Urshela reaches on error. Throwing error by Joey Wendle. Greg Allen doubles to deep right field. Gio Urshela to third. Aaron Judge pinch-hitting for Estevan Florial. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brett Phillips. Gio Urshela scores. Gleyber Torres lines out to first base to Yandy Diaz.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Rays 1.

Yankees tenth. Greg Allen hit by pitch. Aaron Judge singles to center field. Greg Allen to third. Gio Urshela scores. Aaron Judge steals second. Greg Allen scores. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to second base, Brandon Lowe to Yandy Diaz. Aaron Judge to third. Gleyber Torres lines out to shallow infield to Joey Wendle. Aaron Judge doubled off third.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Rays 1.