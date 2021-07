Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu singles to right center field. Aaron Judge flies out to deep center field to Jake Fraley. DJ LeMahieu to second. Gary Sanchez walks. Giancarlo Stanton homers to left field. Gary Sanchez scores. DJ LeMahieu scores. Luke Voit singles to right center field. Gio Urshela strikes out swinging. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Mariners 0.

Yankees second. Miguel Andujar lines out to deep center field to Jake Fraley. Tim Locastro walks. DJ LeMahieu singles to left field. Tim Locastro to second. Aaron Judge reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. DJ LeMahieu out at second. Tim Locastro to third. Gary Sanchez walks. Aaron Judge to third. Tim Locastro scores. Giancarlo Stanton hit by pitch. Gary Sanchez to second. Luke Voit singles to deep left field. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Gary Sanchez scores. Aaron Judge scores. Gio Urshela flies out to center field to Jake Fraley.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 6, Mariners 0.

Yankees third. Rougned Odor walks. Miguel Andujar singles to left field. Rougned Odor to second. Tim Locastro pops out to third base to Kyle Seager. DJ LeMahieu singles to deep center field. Miguel Andujar to third. Rougned Odor scores. Aaron Judge doubles to deep left center field. DJ LeMahieu to third. Miguel Andujar scores. Gary Sanchez strikes out on a foul tip. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shallow infield, Ty France to Hector Santiago.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 8, Mariners 0.

Yankees fifth. Tim Locastro singles to left field. DJ LeMahieu flies out to center field to Jake Fraley. Aaron Judge singles to left field. Tim Locastro to second. Gary Sanchez flies out to shallow center field to Jake Fraley. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Aaron Judge to second. Tim Locastro to third. Luke Voit singles to third base. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Aaron Judge to third. Tim Locastro scores. Gio Urshela flies out to deep right field to Mitch Haniger.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 9, Mariners 0.

Mariners sixth. Shed Long Jr. called out on strikes. J.P. Crawford walks. Mitch Haniger called out on strikes. Kyle Seager singles to right field. J.P. Crawford to second. Ty France singles to shallow center field. Kyle Seager to third. J.P. Crawford scores. Jake Fraley grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Luke Voit.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 9, Mariners 1.

Yankees eighth. Luke Voit doubles to deep right field. Gio Urshela singles to shallow infield. Rougned Odor homers to right field. Gio Urshela scores. Luke Voit scores. Miguel Andujar grounds out to third base, Kyle Seager to Ty France. Tim Locastro grounds out to third base, Kyle Seager to Ty France. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Seager to Ty France.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 12, Mariners 1.