Astros third. Martin Maldonado hit by pitch. Jose Altuve strikes out swinging. Jeremy Pena singles to center field. Martin Maldonado to second. Yordan Alvarez reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Jeremy Pena out at second. Martin Maldonado to third. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Martin Maldonado scores. Kyle Tucker flies out to shallow center field to Oswaldo Cabrera.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 0.