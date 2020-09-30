https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-AL-Wildcard-Team-Stax-15607731.php
N.Y. Yankees AL Wildcard Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.366
|.400
|41
|12
|15
|2
|0
|4
|12
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Torres
|1.000
|1.000
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner
|.600
|.600
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Voit
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu
|.400
|.400
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela
|.250
|.200
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Judge
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka
|.200
|.200
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wade
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks
|.000
|.400
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|14
|Cole
|1
|0
|2.57
|1
|1
|0
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|Cessa
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
