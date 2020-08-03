N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7

Recommended Video:

Boston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 10 6 Totals 33 9 9 9 Pillar lf-rf 5 1 1 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 2 2 1 Devers 3b 5 2 2 2 Judge rf 4 2 2 5 Martinez rf 4 1 1 0 Torres ss 5 0 0 0 Verdugo lf 0 0 0 0 Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 3 4 3 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Vázquez dh 4 0 1 1 Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 a-Moreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 1 1 1 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 3 1 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Andújar lf 3 1 0 0 Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 0 1 0 0

Boston 203 010 100 — 7 New York 032 010 03x — 9

E_Peraza (4), Andújar (1). DP_Boston 1, New York 0. LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Martinez (4), Pillar (4), Bogaerts (2), Sánchez (1), Urshela (2). HR_Bogaerts 2 (3), Devers (1), Judge 2 (6), Voit (3). SB_Tauchman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Brice 1 0 0 0 2 3 Hall 2 4 5 5 2 2 Hembree 2 1 1 1 0 1 Walden 2 2 0 0 1 1 Barnes, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 1

New York Paxton 3 7 5 3 0 4 King 3 2-3 2 2 2 0 4 Ottavino, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Britton, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Walden, Paxton.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:12.