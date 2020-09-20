N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 8 11 8 Totals 32 0 5 0 LeMahieu 2b 5 1 2 0 Arroyo 2b 2 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 1 0 0 Araúz 2b 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf 4 2 2 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 2 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 1 2 Martinez dh 4 0 2 0 Frazier lf 4 2 3 3 Plawecki c 4 0 1 0 Tauchman rf 4 1 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 0 1 1 Dalbec 1b 3 0 1 0 Wade ss 2 0 0 1 Chavis lf 3 0 0 0 Puello rf 3 0 0 0

New York 200 230 001 — 8 Boston 000 000 000 — 0

E_Bogaerts 2 (5), Devers (11). DP_New York 1, Boston 2. LOB_New York 6, Boston 5. 2B_Gardner (5), Plawecki (5), Dalbec (2). HR_Frazier (8). SF_Urshela 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Happ W,2-2 8 4 0 0 0 9 Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 0

Boston Mazza L,1-2 4 5 4 2 3 1 Covey 2 4 3 3 1 3 Tapia 1 1 0 0 0 1 Stock 2 1 1 0 2 2

WP_Stock.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:59.