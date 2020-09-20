https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-8-Boston-0-15581175.php
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Araúz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Frazier lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tauchman rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Chavis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Puello rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|200
|230
|001
|—
|8
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Bogaerts 2 (5), Devers (11). DP_New York 1, Boston 2. LOB_New York 6, Boston 5. 2B_Gardner (5), Plawecki (5), Dalbec (2). HR_Frazier (8). SF_Urshela 2 (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Happ W,2-2
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Nelson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Mazza L,1-2
|4
|5
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Covey
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Tapia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stock
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
WP_Stock.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:59.
