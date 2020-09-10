https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/N-Y-Yankees-7-Toronto-2-15555561.php
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|7
|7
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Shaw 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|a-Gurriel Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andújar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joseph c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Wade 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Fisher lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|011
|030
|002
|—
|7
|Toronto
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Villar (4). LOB_New York 8, Toronto 3. 2B_Torres (5), Davis (1). HR_Torres (2), LeMahieu (5), Fisher (1). SB_LeMahieu (2), Frazier (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|García, W, 1-1
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Britton, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Toronto
|Roark
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Stripling, L, 0-2
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Borucki
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Reid-Foley
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:04.
