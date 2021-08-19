Skip to main content
Sports

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 5

Minnesota New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 30 7 7 7
Kepler rf 4 1 1 0 Voit dh 4 1 1 2
Polanco 2b 4 0 3 3 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 1
Donaldson dh 4 0 0 0 Judge cf-rf 3 0 0 0
Arraez 3b 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 1 0
Sanó 1b 4 1 1 1 Stanton rf 4 1 1 1
Gordon cf 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 0 0 0 0
Rooker ph 1 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 Velazquez ss 3 2 2 0
Cave lf 2 1 1 1 Higashioka c 3 2 2 3
Refsnyder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Wade 3b 2 1 0 0
Simmons ss 3 2 2 0
Minnesota 000 003 011 5
New York 004 200 01x 7

LOB_Minnesota 2, New York 2. 2B_Kepler (16), Polanco (25), Higashioka (8), Voit (4), Gallo (11). 3B_Velazquez (1). HR_Cave (2), Sanó (21), Higashioka (8), Stanton (20). SB_Velazquez (2). SF_Rizzo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gant L,0-1 3 1-3 3 4 4 1 4
Coulombe 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Albers 4 2 1 1 1 4
New York
Taillon W,8-4 5 1-3 5 3 3 0 5
Peralta H,5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Britton H,11 1 2 1 1 0 2
Green S,6-10 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Britton.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:54. A_30,019 (47,309).

More for you