Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 34 5 11 5
Díaz dh 3 0 1 0 LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 0 2 1
Lowe 2b 3 0 0 1 Judge rf 4 0 0 0
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 5 0 1 0
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0
Margot rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 1
Wendle 3b 2 0 0 0 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0
Brosseau ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Gardner lf 3 2 2 0
Adames ss 1 1 0 0 Torres ss 3 2 2 2
Kiermaier cf 2 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Renfroe ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 0 2 1
Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 001 000 000 1
New York 020 002 01x 5

E_Brosseau (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, New York 10. 2B_Kiermaier (2), Stanton (1). HR_Voit (1), Torres (1). SB_Torres (2). SF_LeMahieu (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Thompson L,0-1 1 2-3 2 2 2 3 3
Yarbrough 5 6 2 2 1 1
Slegers 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
New York
Montgomery 4 3 1 1 3 4
Green W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Britton H,2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Chapman S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

Yarbrough pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Dave Rackley; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, CB Bucknor.

T_3:14.